OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $12.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get OppFi alerts:

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.