NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.