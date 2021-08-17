Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.85.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.64 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.