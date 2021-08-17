Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 51,602 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $3,012,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 76.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 894,287 shares of company stock valued at $86,804,718. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE NET opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.51 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

