NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.21. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

