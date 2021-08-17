Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger Sells 3,500 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

