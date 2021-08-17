Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $98,260.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,009.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

