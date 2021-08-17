Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. Acquires 20,322 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

