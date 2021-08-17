James Cameron Sells 999 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WCC opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

