Financial Review: NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get NuGene International alerts:

This table compares NuGene International and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuGene International N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46%

5.4% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, suggesting that its stock price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NuGene International and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

Natura &Co has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than NuGene International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuGene International and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.17 billion 1.94 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -126.06

NuGene International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Summary

Natura &Co beats NuGene International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.