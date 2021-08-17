The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNST. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Honest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of The Honest stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

