Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 3,567 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

