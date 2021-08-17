Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post $7.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $32.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $38.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.25 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

MRNS stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $445.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

