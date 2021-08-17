Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $35.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the highest is $36.38 million. CareCloud reported sales of $31.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,990,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CareCloud by 31.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

