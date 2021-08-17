Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $804.56

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 804.56 ($10.51) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 781 ($10.20).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 714.83. The stock has a market cap of £620.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

