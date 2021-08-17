Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Declines By 38.4%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,668.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

