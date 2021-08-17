Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

