Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

