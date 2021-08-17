Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.08.

NYSE:EXR opened at $175.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

