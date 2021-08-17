Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaltura presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

KLTR stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.