92,754 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.