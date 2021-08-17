PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 462.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28.

