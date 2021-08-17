Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

