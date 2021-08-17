Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,614,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CYCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.