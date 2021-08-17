Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 10,245 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,622 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

