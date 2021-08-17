Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. ReneSola Ltd has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $461.73 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

