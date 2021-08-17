Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Great Ajax worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Great Ajax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE AJX opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

