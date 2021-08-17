Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zevia PBC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

NYSE ZVIA opened at $11.01 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.