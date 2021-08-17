Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.43.

Shares of RE stock opened at $271.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.04. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

