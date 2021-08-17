Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $132.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

