First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

AG stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

