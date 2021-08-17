Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George Sells 4,892 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Terex by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 152,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,440,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

