Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Sells $331,840.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Trunfio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46.

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.