TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 10,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $49,316,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

