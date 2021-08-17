Hudson Executive Capital Lp Purchases 142,500 Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Italk alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 2,100 shares of Italk stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,857.00.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Italk Inc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at about $10,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

TALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Italk in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.