Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,311,935.96.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00.

Shares of EQB opened at C$155.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.32. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$73.49 and a 12 month high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.040002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.33.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

