Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,834. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

