Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVSB. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

