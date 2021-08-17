Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 59,597 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,597 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $453,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,980,000 after acquiring an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65.

