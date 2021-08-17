Royal Bank of Canada Has $646,000 Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Unifi worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Unifi by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFI stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

