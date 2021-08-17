Royal Bank of Canada Has $662,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Macerich by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 505,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Macerich by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $20,847,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Macerich by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.