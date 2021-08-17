Royal Bank of Canada Invests $671,000 in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUZZ. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000.

NYSEARCA:BUZZ opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

