Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post sales of $12.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 billion and the lowest is $12.52 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

Charter Communications stock opened at $782.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $783.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $724.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

