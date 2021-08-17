$42.75 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $42.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $130.60 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $19.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $90.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $119.45 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $62.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,027,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

