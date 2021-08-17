BMO Capital Markets Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $27.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

IAS opened at $18.23 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $29,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $22,722,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $13,378,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

