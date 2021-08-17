W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $440.08 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

