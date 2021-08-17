Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$52.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.28.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$47.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$50.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

