Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.33.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE MI.UN opened at C$24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$873.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.95.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.