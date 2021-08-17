National Bankshares Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.81.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$324.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.31.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

