Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.06.

PLC opened at C$37.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.44 and a 12 month high of C$38.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

